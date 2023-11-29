Duchene recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Jets.

Duchene has four goals and eight assists over his last nine games, despite not scoring for the last five contests. The 32-year-old continues to function as a second-line center in the Stars' relatively balanced offense. He's up to 17 points, 42 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 19 outings. Duchene's chemistry with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment has provided the Stars with two lines capable of erupting on offense in any given game.