Duchene logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The helper extended Duchene's point streak to six games (four goals, six assists). The 32-year-old continues to grow more comfortable in his first year with the Stars, and he's up to 15 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 16 outings. He had a career-high 86 points in 2021-22, and while that's likely too lofty of a target for him this year, he's tracking to be a valuable option for fantasy managers.