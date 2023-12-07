Duchene notched a pair of power-play assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Duchene helped out on third-period tallies by Mason Marchment and Thomas Harley. The pair of helpers snapped Duchene's three-game dry spell. The 32-year-old center has generally been pretty good in a second-line role, though there's concern that he could slump if Tyler Seguin (undisclosed) misses time. Duchene has six goals, 13 assists, six power-play points, 51 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 23 outings.