Heiskanen provided four assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Heiskanen's first two assists came on the power play to help the Stars wipe out a 2-0 deficit in the first period. The defenseman also set up another equalizer in the third and earned his fourth assist on Roope Hintz's game-winning tally in overtime. Heiskanen has a goal and eight assists over his last eight outings. He's up to 42 points (15 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 53 appearances.