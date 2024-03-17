Heiskanen notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Heiskanen set up Craig Smith's first-period marker. The 24-year-old Heiskanen entered Saturday with no points over his previous three games, but he had seven helpers across the three contests before that. The blueliner is up to 45 points, 133 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 58 outings overall.