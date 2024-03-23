Heiskanen logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Heiskanen set up Jamie Benn's go-ahead goal in the second period. With nine helpers in as many games in March, Heiskanen's offense has taken a step up from where it was for much of the campaign. The 24-year-old defenseman is at 46 points (18 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 60 appearances in a top-pairing role.