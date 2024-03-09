Heiskanen logged two power-play assists, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Heiskanen saw just 19:51 of ice time Friday, though it was likely due to the game being a blowout and the Stars having seven defensemen in the lineup. He was productive nonetheless, and he now has seven helpers (five on the power play) over three games in March. Heiskanen is up to 44 points (17 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 54 appearances. He's warming up just in time to help fantasy managers in their playoff pushes.