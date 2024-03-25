Heiskanen scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

With the game knotted at 2-2 late in the third frame, Heiskanen wired a slap shot into the back of the net for the game winner. He also added four shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating while leading all skaters with 23:22 of ice time. While Heiskanen may not be nearing his career-level numbers from last season, he is still an elite defenseman who will play high minutes, power-play time and produce points consistently.