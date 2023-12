Steel scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Steel's two goals this season have come over the last six contests. The 25-year-old has played in seven straight games, and he's been scratched just once since the start of November, solidifying his place on the fourth line. He's still not producing much offense with three points and 23 shots on net through 17 outings, and he also lacks enough of a physical edge to make a difference in most fantasy formats.