Steel notched an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Steel has five points this season, three of which have come over his last four games. The 25-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, but he's earning more trust from head coach Pete DeBoer with the strong play. Steel has added 25 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 20 appearances. If his offense stays warm, Steel should maintain his place in the lineup over Ty Dellandrea.