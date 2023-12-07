Steel recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Steel set up a Radek Faksa tally in the first period. Later on, when Tyler Seguin (undisclosed) exited the game, Steel was bumped up to a line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. It's possible that trio sticks together if Seguin misses time. Steel has just four points with 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 19 contests, but he'd have appeal as a speculative addition in deeper fantasy formats if he ends up on the second line for a while.