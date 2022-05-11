Dellandrea headlined the list of 11 players recalled from AHL Texas on Wednesday. In addition to Dellandrea, the Stars brought up forwards Oscar Back, Rhett Gardner, Tanner Kero, Riley Damiani, Riley Tufte and Fredrik Karlstrom plus defenders Joseph Cecconi, Jerad Rosburg, Ryan Shea and Alex Petrovic.

Dellandrea finished the AHL season second in points for Texas with 23 goals and 27 helpers. In his lone NHL appearances this year, the 21-year-old center notched one shot, three hits and a minus-1 rating in 10:37 of ice time. None of the aforementioned players should be expected to suit up in the playoffs for Dallas.