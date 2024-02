Dellandrea logged an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dellandrea appears to be a rotational option on the fourth line for now -- he spelled Craig Smith for this contest. The 23-year-old Dellandrea has two assists over his last three outings, but that's also all of his offense since the holiday break. For the season, he has four points, 18 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-8 rating through 22 appearances.