Dellandrea scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Dellandrea's goal in the second period stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old has played in the last two games after being a healthy scratch for the previous seven contests. Dellandrea's playing time can be inconsistent in a bottom-six role, but he put up nine points, 53 shots on net and 63 hits over 42 regular-season outings. He should stick in the lineup at least until one of Mason Marchment (undisclosed) or Radek Faksa (undisclosed) can return to play.