Dellandrea took a puck to the face in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dellandrea didn't finish the contest, though the incident happened late in the third period. The 23-year-old has played in four of the Stars' six games so far, posting one assist, seven hits and four shots on goal in a bottom-six role. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets.