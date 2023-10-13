Dellandrea notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Dellandrea set up Jamie Benn's goal early in the second period. While the Stars' top line will generate most of the offense for the team, there's talent throughout the lineup -- enough to have Dellandrea starting the year on the third line. The 23-year-old had 28 points, 125 hits and 54 PIM in 82 games last season, his first full NHL campaign. Despite the somewhat limited role, his physical play could earn him some fantasy interest in deeper formats.