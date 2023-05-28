Dellandrea scored two goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Dellandrea's pair of goals came 1:27 apart in the third period, lifting the Stars to their second straight win. He'd been a healthy scratch as recently as Game 2 of this series, but he's since filled a middle-six role. The 22-year-old has three goals, 22 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-4 rating through 14 playoff contests. Dellandrea's strong showing Saturday should help him stay in the lineup even with Jamie Benn (suspension) set to be activated for Game 6 on Monday.