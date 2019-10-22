Stars' Tyler Seguin: Manages power-play helper

Seguin registered a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in a 2-1 win over the Senators on Monday.

Seguin has picked up a point in three of the last four games, all of which were assists. The 27-year-old center has six points, 32 shots on goal and 16 hits in 11 games this year.

