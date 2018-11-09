Stars' Tyler Seguin: Point-per-game pace through 16

Seguin recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over San Jose.

Seguin assisted on the first of Devin Shore's two goals and later lit the lamp himself with an unassisted tally. The talented center easily led all Dallas forwards in minutes at 21:48, with Jamie Benn coming in a distant second at 18:12. After recording 72 or more points in each of the past five seasons, it's no surprise that Seguin's operating at a point-per-game pace through his first 16 in 2018-19.