Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Evidently preparing for NHL return

Nichushkin will sign a two-year contract with the Stars when eligible July 1, Russia Today reports.

This report comes from a foreign news source and needs to be taken with a grain of salt since we're only in Day 1 of the hockey offseason, but then again, the plan all along was for the winger to make his way back to the NHL after two seasons with CSKA Moscow in his home country. Nichushkin collected 64 points (23 goals, 41 assists) over 166 career games in Dallas between 2013-16, performing reasonably well as a bottom-six contributor.