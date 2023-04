Duhaime collected a goal in Minnesota's 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday.

Duhaime's marker came early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. He has nine goals and 10 points in 46 contests this season. Duhaime entered Monday's action averaging 10:29 of ice time in 2022-23, and with that role, he's unlikely to start making significant offensive contributions.