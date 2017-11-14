Wild's Charlie Coyle: Returns to skating Tuesday
Coyle returned to team practice Tuesday, marking the first time he has skated with the Wild since breaking his leg on Oct. 12, Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune reports.
While this is certainly a positive development for Coyle, coach Bruce Boudreau was quick to point out that there is still no timetable for the forward's return at the moment. The Massachusetts native is still very much on the early side of the 6-to-8 week recovery time that was originally set out for him when he sustained the injury, so fantasy owners can take solace in the fact that he at least appears to be on schedule, if not ahead of it.
