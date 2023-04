Eriksson Ek (lower body) is working out off-ice but is no closer to suiting up, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Thursday.

At this point, Eriksson Ek almost certainly will miss the start of the postseason and may be worse off than his original week-to-week timeline. The Swedish center has already missed three games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, Eriksson Ek was mired in a 10-game goal drought but has chipped in nine helpers over that stretch.