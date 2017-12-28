Eriksson Ek had a shot on goal, two hits and skated two minutes on the penalty kill in Wednesday's win over Dallas. Although he didn't score, head coach Bruce Boudreau praised his performance, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's going to start scoring. It might not be this year. I don't mean that facetiously, but you can see he's going to be a real good player, and that's why he keeps playing," Boudreau said.

Eriksson Ek has just two assists in his last ten games since being recalled from AHL Iowa. He does have 20 hits and is plus-1 while averaging 13:03 of ice time over that span. While he's drawn praise, he could lose ice time once Zach Parise returns from injury early next month.