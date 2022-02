Brodin logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Brodin set up the first of Kevin Fiala's goals in the game. With four assists and 20 blocked shots in nine games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Brodin is making solid contributions at both ends of the ice. The Swede has 20 points -- reaching the mark for the third straight season -- and he's added 69 shots on goal, 71 blocks and a plus-9 rating through 38 contests overall.