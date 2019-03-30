Fiala scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala has collected seven points -- four coming on the power play -- in 15 games with the Wild. The winger is up to 39 points in 79 appearances this season. Since being included in the return for Mikael Granlund, Fiala has seen his ice time per game increase by 1:20, and he's made good use of the premium scoring opportunities. He had just seven of his 32 points on the power play in his 64 games with the Predators.