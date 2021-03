Fiala scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 2-0 win over Vegas.

Fiala led a 2-on-1 rush with Zach Parise and elected to shoot, beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a blocker-side wrist shot to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was Fiala's second goal in the last three games and his eighth in 20 contests overall.