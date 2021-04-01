Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kaprizov got the Wild on the board at 8:23 of the third period, but they weren't able to tie the game. The Russian rookie has points in three of his last four outings, and he's up to 12 goals and 28 points in 34 contests overall. He's added 85 shots on net and a plus-8 rating as he's developed quickly into a solid top-line winger.