Kaprizov scored twice on six shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Kaprizov's eight-game point streak ended Friday versus Vegas, but he got right back on the scoresheet Saturday. His two goals in the final minute of the second period turned momentum to the Wild permanently. The 26-year-old has put together a strong season with 44 goals, 49 helpers, 40 power-play points, 266 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 73 appearances.