Kaprizov scored twice Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Jets.

His first was a spinning backhand from between the circles that fooled Connor Hellebuyck. And his second came on a slap shot on the power play. Kaprizov extended his scoring streak to six games and nine points, including six assists. And his home point streak to 10 games and 18 points (10 goals, eight assists). He's one goal shy of scoring 40 for the third time in his four NHL seasons (2021-22, 2022-23). Kaprizov is a beast.