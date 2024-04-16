Kaprizov scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Kaprizov recorded his fourth multi-point effort over the last six games. The winger hasn't gone quietly even with the Wild missing out on the playoffs this year. He's up to 45 goals, 95 points, 271 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-12 rating through 74 appearances. He'll have one more chance to add to those numbers in Thursday's season finale versus the Kraken.