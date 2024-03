Kaprizov notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis.

Kaprizov set up Marco Rossi's tally early in the first period before tying the game 2-2 later in the frame, deflecting a Mats Zuccarello feed past Jordan Binnington. Kaprizov now has goals in four straight games and points in his last seven contests, totaling nine goals and four assists in that span. He's up to 76 points (35 goals, 41 assists) through 61 games this season.