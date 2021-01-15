Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Both of Kaprizov's helpers were of the primary variety, as he set up Jonas Brodin in the first period and Victor Rask in the third. In overtime, Kaprizov put the cherry on top with a breakaway goal on a Dustin Brown turnover. With the tally, Kaprizov became just the third player in league history to score in overtime in his NHL debut. The Russian winger was as-advertised Thursday, and he should be a lock for the Wild's top six throughout the campaign. Perhaps the Calder Trophy could end up on his mantle by the end of 2020-21.