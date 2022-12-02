Kaprizov scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Kaprizov picked up a helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's power-play goal early in the second period before tallying a power-play marker of his own later in the frame. He'd add a third point with an assist on Mats Zuccarello's goal in the final period. Kaprizov now has four-straight multi-point games while extending his point streak to 10 contests. The dynamic winger is up to 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 22 games this season.