Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Kaprizov's first-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also set up a Mats Zuccarello goal in the second. That's now four goals and an assist in Kaprizov's last two contests after he and the Wild were shut out in Game 1. The winger's added 14 shots on net and a plus-4 rating while playing a significant role in this first-round series as he did throughout his 47-goal, 108-point regular season.