Kaprizov scored twice on four shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas. He added four shots and one hit.

Kaprizov continued his dazzling rookie campaign, striking twice in a span of 2:10 during the third period to put Minnesota on top 2-1. The goals were the 25th and 26th of the season for Kaprizov, who has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games, racking up 10 goals and two assists with 40 shots during that stretch. The 23-year-old has all but locked up the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.