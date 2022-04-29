Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Calgary.
Kaprizov scored the game-winner after the Wild were awarded a power play in overtime. The goal extends the 25-year-old winger's point streak to six games with 12 points in that span. Kaprizov now has 105 points on the year with 45 goals and 60 assists.
More News
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Tops 100 points in victory•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Could be rested Friday•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Adds three more points in victory•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Sets franchise season record•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Eclipses 90-point mark•