Kaprizov scored two goals on six shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kaprizov opened the scoring at 7:44 of the first period with his 20th goal of the season. He didn't stay on a round number for long, burying goal No. 21 on the power play in the second period. The rookie winger is up to 40 points (10 on the power play), 123 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 46 outings.