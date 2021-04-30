Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Kaprizov tallied in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. The Russian winger saw his goal streak snapped at five games Wednesday, but it didn't take him long to put another biscuit in the basket. He's up to 23 goals, 42 points, 134 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 28 hits through 49 contests.