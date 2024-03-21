Fleury gave up five goals on 16 shots before he was relieved by Filip Gustavsson in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Kings.

Fleury was done in by a few bad bounces, though the Wild didn't do very well in the second half of a back-to-back. The 39-year-old has now lost his last two outings following a four-game winning streak. Gustavsson shut out the Ducks on Tuesday, but it's unclear if recent play will lead to any changes in the Wild's goaltender usage, which had started to tilt more toward Fleury in March. He's at 16-12-4 with a 2.79 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 35 appearances this season.