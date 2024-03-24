Fleury stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis.

The Wild took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Fleury couldn't bring it home as Jordan Kyrou beat him twice in the third before Brandon Saad slipped a puck through his five-hole in OT. Fleury hasn't won in three straight starts, going 0-1-2 while giving up 12 goals on 80 shots (.850 save percentage), and with Minnesota fighting to stay in the playoff picture, it may not be long before Filip Gustavsson reclaims the top job in the Wild crease.