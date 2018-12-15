Dumba, who tussled with Matthew Tkachuk in Saturday's matinee against the Flames, left the contest after 5:37 of ice time due to an apparent injury.

As noted by Michael Russo of The Athletic, Dumba actually retreated to the bench rather than the locker room after the fight, but no one is quite sure whether the star defenseman was unable to draw back into the game as a result of the actual fight or for another reason that wasn't readily apparent to viewers. Either way, expect the Wild to shed more light on the situation once the post-game show gets underway.