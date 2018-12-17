Wild's Mathew Dumba: Out for a week
Dumba has an upper-body injury and will probably miss the next week according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.
The defenseman got in a fight Saturday, but it's unknown if that is the reason for his injury. The NHL has a three-day break for Christmas coming up at the end of the week, so that will give Dumba some extra time to get healthy without missing time. It sounds like he will miss at least three games, though.
