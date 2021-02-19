Zuccarello posted an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Zuccarello was playing in just his second game since he was activated from injured reserve. The Norwegian winger underwent arm surgery in December and is just getting back into action. He skated 16:31 on Thursday, up from 13:00 in his season debut Tuesday. The 33-year-old had a decent 37 points in 65 outings last year, so fantasy managers should expect him to land somewhere between 20 and 25 points in 2020-21 if he maintains a similar pace.