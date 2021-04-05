Head coach Dean Evason said Monday that Zuccarello (lower body) doesn't have a clear timeline to return, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello will miss a second straight game Monday, and he has yet to being skating again. Evason said the 33-year-old winger will continue to be evaluated before he can provide a definitive timeline to return. Zuccarello collected 22 points across the first 24 games before this injury.