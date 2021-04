Dumba notched an assist, two shots on net, a pair of hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Dumba set up Zach Parise for what would stand up as the game-winning goal at 3:20 of the second period. The 26-year-old Dumba is on a modest three-game point streak, with a goal and two helpers in that span. He's collected 15 points, 70 shots, 55 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 37 appearances overall.