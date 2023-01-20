Dumba served as a healthy scratch against the Hurricanes on Thursday. Coach Dean Evanson told reporters, "I won't get into specifics, but he knows why he's sitting out," Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Dumba has been a mainstay in the Wild's lineup, having logged all 43 games for the Wild this season before sitting out Thursday. The veteran blueliner hasn't been a healthy scratch since April 5, 2006 against San Jose. It's unlikely to be a long-term issue with Dumba telling reporters he was "pretty surprised" by the decision. Alex Goligoski stepped into the lineup in Dumba's stead.