Dumba scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

This was Dumba's only point in the six-game series, which ended with the Wild getting eliminated in a 4-2 series loss. The 27-year-old added 14 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in a top-four role. He posted 27 points in 57 regular-season contests, providing solid play in all zones.