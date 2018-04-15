Svedberg was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Svedberg hasn't played an NHL game since the 2014-15 season when he played with the Bruins. Instead, he spent the entirety of this campaign with AHL Iowa and played 42 games, recording a .905 save percentage and 2.87 GAA. Svedberg will serve as the third goalie for Minnesota's playoff stint.