Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Leaps to big club
Svedberg was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Svedberg hasn't played an NHL game since the 2014-15 season when he played with the Bruins. Instead, he spent the entirety of this campaign with AHL Iowa and played 42 games, recording a .905 save percentage and 2.87 GAA. Svedberg will serve as the third goalie for Minnesota's playoff stint.
