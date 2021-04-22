Hartman agreed to terms on a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension with the Wild on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Per Russo, the deal will carry an AAV of $1.7 million over the next three seasons. Hartman was acquired as a free agent during the 2019 offseason, and has handled a penalty-killing and checking role with the Wild ever since. In the past two seasons, Hartman has produced 15 goals, 38 points, 169 shots, 84 hits and 85 blocks across 109 games. Look for Hartman to handle a steady depth role for the Wild over the next three seasons at least.